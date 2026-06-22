SpaceX has reached a major compute power supply deal with Reflection AI, a start-up specializing in open-source artificial intelligence. Under the terms of the contract, Reflection will gain access to the Colossus infrastructure and Nvidia GB300 chips, among the most advanced on the market. The company will pay $150m per month from July 1, 2026 through 2029. If the agreement is carried out in full, cumulative payments would total about $6.3bn, although a clause allows either party to terminate with 90 days' notice after the first three months.
This deal underscores SpaceX's strategy of monetizing compute capacity originally developed for Elon Musk's artificial intelligence projects. The Colossus complex is now being offered to outside customers, alongside agreements already struck with Anthropic, Google and Cursor. Reflection plans to use these resources to accelerate the development of open AI models, as debates over reliance on proprietary systems gain momentum. The company, valued at $25bn, already works with several U.S. government agencies, particularly in energy and defense.
For SpaceX, the contract reinforces the growing importance of computing infrastructure in the AI economy. Access to Nvidia's highest-performance chips has become one of the key bottlenecks for developers of advanced models. By opening its data centers to third-party customers, the group aims to diversify revenue beyond its space operations and Starlink, while strengthening its position among the leading players in AI infrastructure and large-scale computing.
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. designs, manufactures, launches, and operates products and services built on technologies, including rockets and spacecraft. The Company's segments include Space, Connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI). Its Space segment designs, manufactures, and launches reusable rockets to provide access to space. Its Connectivity segment operates broadband data and communications network powered by approximately 9,600 Starlink broadband and mobile satellites in Low-Earth orbit, delivering connectivity to consumer, enterprises, and government customers over 164 countries, territories, and other markets. In its AI segment, it operates a vertically integrated AI platform spanning its truth-seeking frontier model Grok, AI solutions for consumer and enterprise customers, X-its real-time information, entertainment, and free speech platform and AI computational infrastructure.
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