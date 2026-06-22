SpaceX signs a $6.3bn contract with Reflection AI

SpaceX has reached a major compute power supply deal with Reflection AI, a start-up specializing in open-source artificial intelligence. Under the terms of the contract, Reflection will gain access to the Colossus infrastructure and Nvidia GB300 chips, among the most advanced on the market. The company will pay $150m per month from July 1, 2026 through 2029. If the agreement is carried out in full, cumulative payments would total about $6.3bn, although a clause allows either party to terminate with 90 days' notice after the first three months.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/22/2026 at 11:16 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This deal underscores SpaceX's strategy of monetizing compute capacity originally developed for Elon Musk's artificial intelligence projects. The Colossus complex is now being offered to outside customers, alongside agreements already struck with Anthropic, Google and Cursor. Reflection plans to use these resources to accelerate the development of open AI models, as debates over reliance on proprietary systems gain momentum. The company, valued at $25bn, already works with several U.S. government agencies, particularly in energy and defense.



For SpaceX, the contract reinforces the growing importance of computing infrastructure in the AI economy. Access to Nvidia's highest-performance chips has become one of the key bottlenecks for developers of advanced models. By opening its data centers to third-party customers, the group aims to diversify revenue beyond its space operations and Starlink, while strengthening its position among the leading players in AI infrastructure and large-scale computing.