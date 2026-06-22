This deal underscores SpaceX's strategy of monetizing compute capacity originally developed for Elon Musk's artificial intelligence projects. The Colossus complex is now being offered to outside customers, alongside agreements already struck with Anthropic, Google and Cursor. Reflection plans to use these resources to accelerate the development of open AI models, as debates over reliance on proprietary systems gain momentum. The company, valued at $25bn, already works with several U.S. government agencies, particularly in energy and defense.

For SpaceX, the contract reinforces the growing importance of computing infrastructure in the AI economy. Access to Nvidia's highest-performance chips has become one of the key bottlenecks for developers of advanced models. By opening its data centers to third-party customers, the group aims to diversify revenue beyond its space operations and Starlink, while strengthening its position among the leading players in AI infrastructure and large-scale computing.