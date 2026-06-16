SpaceX Surpasses Amazon to Become the World's Fifth Largest Company by Market Cap

SpaceX's stock market ascent continued on Tuesday, allowing Elon Musk's group to overtake Amazon in market capitalization. With a share price of $209.30, up more than 54% from its $135 initial offering price, the company has reached a valuation of approximately $2,750bn. It now stands as the fifth most valuable company in the world, trailing only Microsoft and the three giants whose market caps have now exceeded $4,000bn: Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/16/2026 at 10:16 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This surge stands in stark contrast to the company's recent financial performance. SpaceX generated $18,670m in revenue last year but recorded a net loss of $4,940m following its merger with xAI. Several analysts have warned that the current valuation is difficult to justify based on fundamentals, highlighting the speculative nature of the rally. Furthermore, the launch of the options market for SPCX stock, combined with a low public float, could exacerbate the equity's volatility.



Investors are also anticipating significant technical support from SpaceX's upcoming integration into several major stock indices. Its entry into the Nasdaq 100, along with its forthcoming inclusion in the FTSE Russell and MSCI indices, is expected to trigger automatic buying from index funds. Meanwhile, the banks responsible for the IPO have exercised their over-allotment option, bringing the total amount raised to $85,700m. However, the stock pared some of its gains following the announcement of the acquisition of Anysphere, the parent company of the AI-assisted coding tool Cursor, for $60,000m.