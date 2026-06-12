|This Week's Gainers & Losers
|Winners:
KLA Corporation +31.94% : The U.S. semiconductor process control specialist benefited from a wave of target-price hikes. Supported by an AI-driven upcycle, the stock was praised by Cantor Fitzgerald, with a $2,500 target and an “overweight” rating, Barclays, with a $2,250 target and an “overweight” rating, and UBS, with a $2,180 target. Another strong catalyst: the 10-for-1 stock split, effective June 12, increased the stock’s appeal.
Applied Materials +25.22% : The U.S. semiconductor equipment maker rose after inaugurating its new site in Singapore. This $500 million investment is designed to meet the AI boom. The capacity expansion comes amid a favorable market environment, supported by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Onto Innovation +27.89% : The group advanced thanks to the first deliveries of its Dragonfly G5 inspection system, dedicated to advanced 2.5D packaging and high-bandwidth memory. Eagerly awaited by the market, this milestone prompted B. Riley to raise its target to $355. At the same time, three analysts confirmed their buy ratings, including Stifel Nicolaus and Oppenheimer, which target $370.
DraftKings +16.33% : The online betting specialist jumped. A regulatory filing published on June 9 revealed a 24% monthly increase in the annualized volume of its prediction markets platform, to $1.3 billion, and a 34% rise in total volume processed, to $3.1 billion. The kick-off of the FIFA World Cup on June 11 boosted optimism: Bernstein sees the group as the tournament’s big winner, while Jefferies reaffirmed its buy recommendation with a $46 target.
Tate & Lyle +14.98% : The British food ingredients manufacturer climbed after accepting a takeover offer from its U.S. rival Ingredion. The deal values the group at GBP 2.7 billion, with a price of 595 pence per share. The combination would create a global heavyweight in food ingredients.
Lam Research Corporation +20.95% : The etching and deposition specialist shone amid upward revisions. At a Bank of America conference, its CFO raised the estimate for global equipment spending in 2026 to $140 billion. Exposure to AI-driven demand led analysts to raise their targets: UBS moved to $375, Cantor Fitzgerald to $425 and Barclays to $335.
Losers:
|Commodities
Energy: Crude prices fell by around 10% over the week, down 9.40% for Brent August delivery and 9.70% for WTI July delivery, reaching their lowest level in nearly two months. This decline reflects growing signs of a possible agreement between the United States and Iran, which would include an extension of the 60-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for nearly 20% of global oil. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of new strikes against Iran, easing fears of military escalation. However, the agreement still needs to be finalized and signed, notably by Donald Trump, while Tehran says no final decision has yet been made. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would immediately relieve the market by facilitating tanker transit through the Persian Gulf, but the recovery in production will remain gradual.
Metals: A tough blow for gold, whose price came close to the symbolic $4,000 mark. Prices nevertheless rebounded at the end of the week thanks to hopes for a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, supporting a decline in oil prices. At $4,220 an ounce, gold is heading for a decline of more than 2% over the week. The prospect of high inflation, linked to still-elevated energy prices, is fueling expectations that the Fed and the ECB will keep interest rates high. This environment remains unfavorable for gold, a non-yielding asset, despite partial support from central bank purchases and ETF inflows. Copper continued to fall, touching $13,380 per tonne on the LME, its lowest level in three weeks. This move is explained by heightened tensions in the Middle East and the prospect of a global economic slowdown, which exacerbates concerns over copper demand. It is worth noting that inventories continue to shrink in LME warehouses, evidence of tightening supply.
Agricultural products: Soybeans fell in Chicago to 1,110 cents per bushel, weighed down by beneficial rains in the U.S. Midwest, which are supporting crop growth, as well as by a decline in crude oil prices affecting soybean oil, used in biodiesel. Corn remained fairly stable at 410 cents, despite improving production prospects. Indeed, the USDA raised its yield forecasts for Argentina and Brazil. Finally, nothing notable to report for wheat, which is trading around 582 cents per bushel.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Financial markets are trying to keep their heads above water amid a stream of sometimes contradictory news that is struggling to provide a clear reading of the situation. On the macroeconomic front, U.S. inflation, now above 4%, has returned to its highest level since April 2023, fueling fears of a 25-basis-point increase in key interest rates by the end of the year. The ECB, for its part, did not wait to act: it has already raised its main refinancing rates by a quarter point. On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump continues to blow hot and cold with Iran. As is often the case, threats are giving way to fresh delays, against the backdrop of an agreement presented as imminent. The market wants to believe in it, but only an actual signature would remove the sword of Damocles still hanging over global markets. This did not prevent SpaceX from making a spectacular debut on the New York Stock Exchange, proof that the power of narrative still has a powerful gravitational pull.
Crypto: Bitcoin remains flat after four consecutive weeks of declines, which drove it down from USD 83,000 to USD 63,000. It has also been a cold shower for spot Bitcoin ETFs. No less than USD 5.8 billion in net outflows were recorded from these exchange-traded products. Total assets under management fell to USD 79.5 billion, their lowest level since the end of 2024. At bitcoin’s peak in late 2025, at USD 126,500, assets under management hovered around USD 150 billion. More broadly, cryptocurrencies are suffering from investors’ appetite for anything related, directly or indirectly, to artificial intelligence. Until bitcoin and its peers find bullish catalysts of their own again, or until Elon Musk announces the use of bitcoin to pay for SpaceX rockets and satellites, the cryptosphere will probably be left on the sidelines. The total valuation of the crypto market has fallen to its lowest level since October 2024, at around USD 2.15 trillion.
|Things to read this week
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*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.