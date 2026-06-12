Energy: Crude prices fell by around 10% over the week, down 9.40% for Brent August delivery and 9.70% for WTI July delivery, reaching their lowest level in nearly two months. This decline reflects growing signs of a possible agreement between the United States and Iran, which would include an extension of the 60-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for nearly 20% of global oil. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of new strikes against Iran, easing fears of military escalation. However, the agreement still needs to be finalized and signed, notably by Donald Trump, while Tehran says no final decision has yet been made. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would immediately relieve the market by facilitating tanker transit through the Persian Gulf, but the recovery in production will remain gradual. Metals: A tough blow for gold, whose price came close to the symbolic $4,000 mark. Prices nevertheless rebounded at the end of the week thanks to hopes for a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, supporting a decline in oil prices. At $4,220 an ounce, gold is heading for a decline of more than 2% over the week. The prospect of high inflation, linked to still-elevated energy prices, is fueling expectations that the Fed and the ECB will keep interest rates high. This environment remains unfavorable for gold, a non-yielding asset, despite partial support from central bank purchases and ETF inflows. Copper continued to fall, touching $13,380 per tonne on the LME, its lowest level in three weeks. This move is explained by heightened tensions in the Middle East and the prospect of a global economic slowdown, which exacerbates concerns over copper demand. It is worth noting that inventories continue to shrink in LME warehouses, evidence of tightening supply. Agricultural products: Soybeans fell in Chicago to 1,110 cents per bushel, weighed down by beneficial rains in the U.S. Midwest, which are supporting crop growth, as well as by a decline in crude oil prices affecting soybean oil, used in biodiesel. Corn remained fairly stable at 410 cents, despite improving production prospects. Indeed, the USDA raised its yield forecasts for Argentina and Brazil. Finally, nothing notable to report for wheat, which is trading around 582 cents per bushel.