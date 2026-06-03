SpaceX targets record $1.75 trillion valuation for its IPO
According to CNBC sources, SpaceX plans to price its initial public offering at $135 per share, which would value Elon Musk's company at approximately $1.75 trillion. The group intends to sell nearly 555.6 million shares in a deal estimated at around $75 billion. This single-price setting method, without a prior indicative range, represents an unusual approach for an offering of this magnitude. The Nasdaq listing is scheduled for June 12 under the ticker symbol "SPCX".
At this valuation level, SpaceX would become the seventh-largest US listed company, even overtaking Tesla. The transaction would significantly exceed the record previously held by Alibaba and would constitute the largest IPO ever conducted in the United States. This valuation is notably supported by the completion of several recent strategic operations and the group's growth prospects in space activities and artificial intelligence via xAI.
The IPO comes as several other AI leaders, including Anthropic and OpenAI, are also preparing their debut on the financial markets. Filings submitted by SpaceX revealed several billion dollars in cumulative losses as well as the significance of the stake retained by Elon Musk. Furthermore, speculation regarding a potential tie-up with Tesla is mounting, with several sources indicating that the hypothesis of a merger is regularly discussed within both companies.
Tesla, Inc. designs, builds, and sells electric vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of automotive vehicles (69.4%);
- sale of energy generation and storage systems (13.5%);
- services (13.2%): primarily maintenance and repair services. The group also develops sale of power train assembly components for electric vehicles activity;
- automotive credits (2.1%);
- automotive leasing (1.8%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 8 manufacturing sites located in the United States (5), China (2) and Germany.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (50.2%), China (22.1%) and other (27.7%).
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