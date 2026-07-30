This growth rate, 0.1 percentage point higher than that recorded in the first quarter of 2026, was driven mainly by a positive 0.6-point contribution from domestic demand, while external demand contributed 0.1 point.

On an annual basis, Spanish GDP growth came in at 2.7% in the second quarter, the same pace as in the first quarter. Domestic demand contributed 3.3 points, while external demand made a negative contribution of 0.6 point.