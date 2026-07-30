Spain: growth picks up slightly in the second quarter

Spain's real GDP (gross domestic product) rose 0.7% in the second quarter of 2026 from the previous quarter, according to an initial estimate from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This growth rate, 0.1 percentage point higher than that recorded in the first quarter of 2026, was driven mainly by a positive 0.6-point contribution from domestic demand, while external demand contributed 0.1 point.



On an annual basis, Spanish GDP growth came in at 2.7% in the second quarter, the same pace as in the first quarter. Domestic demand contributed 3.3 points, while external demand made a negative contribution of 0.6 point.