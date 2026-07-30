Spain: growth picks up slightly in the second quarter
Spain's real GDP (gross domestic product) rose 0.7% in the second quarter of 2026 from the previous quarter, according to an initial estimate from the National Statistics Institute (INE).
Published on 07/30/2026 at 06:57 am EDT
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On an annual basis, Spanish GDP growth came in at 2.7% in the second quarter, the same pace as in the first quarter. Domestic demand contributed 3.3 points, while external demand made a negative contribution of 0.6 point.