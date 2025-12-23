Airbus announced on Tuesday that Spain has ordered 18 additional C295 military transport aircraft to replace its aging fleet of CN235 and C212 planes, which are used for pilot and paratrooper training by the Spanish Air Force.
According to Madrid, the aim of this order is to continue harmonizing the armed forces' fleets and to maximize logistical and operational interoperability with the C295s already in service. With this new contract, the Spanish Air Force will operate a total of 46 C295s for transport, maritime patrol, and surveillance missions.
In transport configuration, the C295 can carry up to 70 soldiers or 50 paratroopers, take off and land on unprepared runways, conduct troop or cargo drops, as well as medical evacuations.
The first batch of aircraft will be dedicated to training and the transport of passengers, paratroopers, and cargo at the Air Transport Military School at Matacán Air Base in Salamanca, with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2028.
As for the second batch of aircraft, it will be used for both manual and automatic paratrooper drops, as well as cargo drops at the Alcantarilla base in Murcia, with deliveries planned between 2030 and 2032.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
