Spain Orders 18 Additional C295 Military Aircraft from Airbus

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/23/2025 at 06:08 am EST

Airbus announced on Tuesday that Spain has ordered 18 additional C295 military transport aircraft to replace its aging fleet of CN235 and C212 planes, which are used for pilot and paratrooper training by the Spanish Air Force.



According to Madrid, the aim of this order is to continue harmonizing the armed forces' fleets and to maximize logistical and operational interoperability with the C295s already in service. With this new contract, the Spanish Air Force will operate a total of 46 C295s for transport, maritime patrol, and surveillance missions.



In transport configuration, the C295 can carry up to 70 soldiers or 50 paratroopers, take off and land on unprepared runways, conduct troop or cargo drops, as well as medical evacuations.



The first batch of aircraft will be dedicated to training and the transport of passengers, paratroopers, and cargo at the Air Transport Military School at Matacán Air Base in Salamanca, with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2028.



As for the second batch of aircraft, it will be used for both manual and automatic paratrooper drops, as well as cargo drops at the Alcantarilla base in Murcia, with deliveries planned between 2030 and 2032.