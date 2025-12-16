Kalyan Jewellers India Limited has developed from a single-store startup to a gold retail powerhouse. With India's gold jewellery industry set to grow, Kalyan is well-positioned to benefit. Despite recent tariffs affecting shares, analysts remain optimistic about the stock's promising future.

Published on 12/16/2025 at 07:28 am EST - Modified on 12/16/2025 at 08:54 am EST

From a modest single-store beginning in Thrissur in 1993, Kalyan has developed into one of India's most glittering jewellery powerhouses, mirroring the rapid formalization of the country's gold retail landscape. Over the past decade, the brand has surfed the wave of consumers shifting from small, unorganized local jewellers to trusted national names offering hallmarking, transparent pricing and strong buyback assurances.

Strategically targeting both bustling metros and fast-growing tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Kalyan has complemented its physical presence with a digital-first arm, Candere, steadily deepening its reach across income segments and age groups.

As of mid-2025, the company boasts over 400 showrooms globally—287 in India, 36 in the Middle East, and 2 in the US, plus over 80 Candere outlets. Supported by an asset-light franchise-owned, company-operated model, Kalyan has mastered the art of rapid scaling with disciplined capital use, proving that even a humble beginning can lead to a dazzling future.

Gold rush: India's bling boom

India’s gold jewellery industry is a glittering giant, deeply woven into the fabric of tradition, investment, and modern retail. According to IMARC, the market is set to dazzle at $95.1bn by 2025, with projections to soar to $151.4bn by 2034, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.3%.

Thanks to cumulative FDI inflows of INR 123, capacity expansion and tech upgrades have been turbocharged. Moreover, policy support seamlessly integrates India’s gold jewellery industry with global value chains. Despite occasional hiccups like soaring international gold prices and a double-digit decline in early 2025, the long-term outlook remains golden.

Gold gains

Kalyan delivered a stellar Q2 26 performance, with revenue growing 30% y/y to INR 78.6bn (in line with estimates). India business achieved 31% y/y revenue growth, driven by store additions (added a net of 13 Kalyan Indian stores and 15 Candere stores).

But the story doesn't end there. Kalyan has been diligently working on strengthening its financial health. During the quarter, the company repaid INR 1.3bn of non-GML debt, reducing debt to INR 5.5bn. It further plans to lower non-GML debt by INR 1.5bn in H2 26, targeting INR 4bn by Mar 2026, with the aim to become debt-free by FY27.

Glittering prospects

Thanks to its golden performance, Kalyan’s’ stock prices tripled over the last three years, reaching an all-time high of INR 795 on January 2, 2025. However, the glitter faded quickly. Social media buzz over false claims that Motilal Oswal AMC fund managers were involved in alleged misconduct and bribery to invest in Kalyan shares sent the stock plummeting 40%, settling at INR 420 by January 27, 2025.

Adding to the turmoil, US tariffs of 50% hit the jewellery market hard in August, further challenging Kalyan's climb back to the top.

Yet, despite these challenges, analysts remain bullish on Kalyan, viewing the stock as a gold mine: eight out of nine analysts have given "Buy" ratings, with just one on "Hold," having a INR 682.2 target price for the stock, representing robust upside potential of 42% from current prices.

Kalyan’s journey from humble beginnings to a global powerhouse underscores resilience and strategic growth. Despite market hurdles, the brand's shares have soared, with analysts predicting substantial future gains. However, the brand now navigates a complex landscape fraught with industry, financial, and governance risks. Market volatility due to fluctuations in gold prices, low margins, high debt, and intense competitive pressure poses significant challenges.