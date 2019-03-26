sparks & honey Welcomes Esteemed Business Leader Indra Nooyi to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , the technology-led cultural consultancy, announced today that Indra Nooyi, Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, has joined its Advisory Board effective as of February 2019. The sparks & honey Advisory Board is a one-of-a-kind brain trust with specialized expertise across more than 54 industries. The company is expanding its Board to better serve the growing needs of clients and the questions that keep C-suite executives awake at night: from helping to crystallize corporate purpose, to informing strategies for business transformation to solving global challenges.



“I’m delighted to be a part of sparks & honey’s Advisory Board, joining a group of respected leaders and experts from around the world,” said Indra Nooyi. “I have seen firsthand the power of the organization in developing provocative and thoughtful strategies, future-focused thought leadership and unique insights that can truly drive business transformation.”

Consistently ranked among the world's most powerful women, including among the top three on Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women” list every year from 2006 through 2017, Nooyi previously served as CEO of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2018, directing the company’s global strategy for more than a decade and leading its restructuring. Before joining PepsiCo in 1994, Mrs. Nooyi held top management positions at Asea Brown Boveri, Motorola and The Boston Consulting Group. She currently serves on the boards of various organizations including the World Economic Forum.

“We are honored to have Indra join our Board. This “brain trust” is an integral part of our proprietary system, which helps us to get even smarter about the world around us. Bringing on a talent and change maker like Indra is a powerful moment for us – she embodies the unique blend of experience, expertise and forward-thinking that makes our Board so invaluable,” said Terry Young, CEO of sparks & honey.

sparks & honey’s growing business and unparalleled cultural intelligence is fueled by a unique blend of human and machine. Over the last six years, sparks & honey has evolved its core business, which uses its proprietary cultural intelligence system, Q™, to fuel its consulting services for Fortune 500 brands, startups, and public-sector organizations. Tapping into the intellect and niche expertise of its Advisory Board is a big part of that proprietary system. In addition to Indra, sparks & honey has welcomed several other impressive Board members recently, including:

Rory Tahari, co-founder of State of Mind Partners, a strategic branding firm that advises both the disruptors and the disrupted, and invests in business models that are reimagining how the fashion industry goes to market with a focus on cutting edge technologies like 3d printing and robotic sewing. A seasoned fashion entrepreneur, Rory spent over twenty years as CMO and President at Elie Tahari, growing that label into a global brand.



Jonathan Jackson, a 2019 Nieman-Berkman Klein Fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism and the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society focusing on the emergence of Black media and influence of Black culture in the digital age. He is a co-founder and former head of Corporate Brand at Blavity Inc.



Alisa Miller, Executive Chairman of PRI/PRX, and named by Fast Company as a Most Influential Woman in Technology. She is a ground-breaking C-level leader and board member specializing in media, marketing, engagement and education/EdTech. She has a global track record of leading organizational transformations and for creating leading-edge initiatives to reach and engage millions of people across diverse customer bases and numerous products.



Cheryl Burgess, CEO of Blue Focus Marketing, co-author of Amazon best-selling business book, The Social Employee, and consultant and speaker on customer and employee experience through employee advocacy, integrated marketing, content marketing, and e-learning solutions.



Sanjay Purohit, who brings 30 years of global experience in strategy and consulting from his time at the helm of one of the world’s most prestigious tech firms, Infosys. Now, he is building scalable solutions and infrastructure for societies of the future. He has worked with the World Economic Forum in developing global scenarios for 2025.

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-led cultural consultancy that helps global organizations understand and take advantage of accelerating change. Leveraging a unique suite of proprietary tools, algorithms and a global network of human scouts, including its “brain trust” of distinguished Board members, sparks & honey identifies emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, helping organizations stay ahead of the curve in a disruption-prone world. Recognized by Deloitte Insights for its industry defining business practices – the company was the focus of a case study in March 2018 - sparks & honey is a part of the DAS Group of Companies.

