Spie acquires 93% of Artemys

Published on 12/11/2025

Spie signs an agreement to acquire 93% of Artemys, a digital transformation expert in France.



Artemys comprises several entities specializing in the design, management, and transformation of its customers' information systems.



The group has a diversified customer portfolio, particularly in the financial services, energy, and luxury goods sectors.



Artemys generated revenue of approximately €82 million in 2024.



This acquisition will enable Spie to strengthen its expertise in the strategic areas of cloud computing, big data, and cybersecurity for large accounts and medium-sized companies in France.



Xavier Daubignard, CEO of Spie ICS (France), said: "Their high level of expertise in information system infrastructure strengthens our capabilities in digital transformation and will enable us to offer our customers even more effective solutions in strategic areas such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data."