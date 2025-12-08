Contact us to request a correction

Published on 12/08/2025 at 12:23 pm EST

Spie has announced the acquisition of Cyqueo in Germany, a move that enables Spie to broaden its portfolio in the rapidly growing cybersecurity sector.

Cyqueo, headquartered in Munich, is a specialized provider of cybersecurity solutions.

The company boasts an extensive partner network and deep expertise in Zero Trust, cloud security, endpoint protection, and managed security services.

Currently, 1.6 million users are protected by Cyqueo's solutions.

Cyqueo employs 28 people and generated revenues of approximately EUR20 million in 2024.

Rainer Hollang and Marcus Hänsel, members of the Executive Board of Spie Germany Switzerland Austria, stated: "The Cyqueo team brings deep cloud-native expertise and a genuine passion for cybersecurity, which will significantly complement our business."