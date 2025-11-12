Spie has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire 89% of the share capital of PIK, a Berlin-based company employing approximately 170 people and operating mainly in northern and eastern Germany.

Specializing in the integration and maintenance of complex audiovisual systems--particularly for conference rooms, lecture halls, and concert venues--PIK serves a diverse clientele, including those in critical infrastructure sectors.

In the 2024 fiscal year, PIK generated revenues of around EUR42 million. "The company enjoys steady organic growth and a solid client base," Spie added.

The agreement includes put and call mechanisms regarding the remaining 11% of the capital, which will be retained by the former owner and the management team. The transaction is expected to be finalized in December, subject only to approval by antitrust authorities.