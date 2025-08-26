Spie announces the acquisition of Voets & Donkers Koeltechniek B.V. and VND Technical Services B.V.



Spie is therefore strengthening its expertise in industrial cooling installations, air treatment systems, heat pumps, industrial automation, and process equipment engineering.



Voets & Donkers employs 69 people at two sites in Schijndel and Drachten. Specializing in the development, production, and installation of cooling and air treatment systems, the company generated revenue of €30m in 2024.



Its customer base covers several sectors: dairy and food processing, horticulture, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and high-tech equipment.



"This acquisition also allows us to increase our visibility in the fields of refrigeration, freezing, industrial heat pumps, and HVAC," said Joti Hakkert, Director of Spie's Industry Services division.