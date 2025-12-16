Spie acquires Worley Power Services in Australia

Published on 12/16/2025

Spie announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Worley Power Services, a subsidiary of the Worley group, enabling Spie Global Services Energy to expand its technical maintenance expertise to include power generation assets.



"Present in Australia since 2012, Spie Global Services Energy is now positioned as a major player in the country's energy transition from coal and gas to renewable sources," says the multi-technical services group.



With more than 20 years of operational experience, Worley Power Services currently operates and maintains 27 power generation assets representing a total capacity of more than 2,700 MW, as well as more than 1,100 km of gas pipelines.



For the fiscal year ending in June, it generated revenue of approximately €70 million and employs 320 people, mainly highly qualified technicians and engineers. Once the acquisition is finalized, it will be renamed "Spie Power Services."