Spie acquires Worley Power Services in Australia
Published on 12/16/2025 at 04:26 am EST
"Present in Australia since 2012, Spie Global Services Energy is now positioned as a major player in the country's energy transition from coal and gas to renewable sources," says the multi-technical services group.
With more than 20 years of operational experience, Worley Power Services currently operates and maintains 27 power generation assets representing a total capacity of more than 2,700 MW, as well as more than 1,100 km of gas pipelines.
For the fiscal year ending in June, it generated revenue of approximately €70 million and employs 320 people, mainly highly qualified technicians and engineers. Once the acquisition is finalized, it will be renamed "Spie Power Services."