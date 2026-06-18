Spie delivers a fiber-optic project in Germany

Spie (-0.50%) says it is taking part in the rollout of ultra-fast broadband in the Dithmarschen district in northern Germany. On behalf of the local association responsible for developing the network, the group is building passive fiber-optic infrastructure designed to improve digital coverage in rural areas and expand access to high-speed internet across the region.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/18/2026 at 09:48 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This project is part of the German federal government's plan to extend fiber optics nationwide by 2030. Work, launched in June 2024, is expected to be largely completed in 2026.



As general contractor for four lots, SPIE plans to build about 680 kilometers of network, lay more than 1,000 kilometers of conduits and fiber-optic cables, install several hundred secondary distribution cabinets, and deliver more than 2,000 FTTH connections.



The site ranks among the most complex in northern Germany in the broadband sector. Some 90% of the cables will be installed using horizontal directional drilling (HDD), a technique that limits surface disruption and reduces the impact on roads, landscapes, and farmland.



Integrating the new network with existing infrastructure is also a major technical challenge. SPIE must connect new sections while keeping adjacent networks in service, using high-precision splicing operations.



"Beyond speed of execution, the project's success depends above all on close coordination among all stakeholders. That is what ensures technical accuracy through to the final FTTH connection," said Gracjan Wink, construction director within the CityNetworks & Grids division of Spie Germany Switzerland Austria.