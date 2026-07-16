SPIE ICS has announced the appointment of Pierre Gaio as director of Grand-Atlantic operations. In this role, he joins the SPIE ICS executive committee, led by Delphine Ferrier, chief executive.
Pierre Gaio will be responsible for developing SPIE ICS's business across the Grand Atlantic perimeter, which covers western France, from Toulouse to Rennes, via Bordeaux and Nantes. His objective is to strengthen the subsidiary's presence with private companies and public-sector organizations in the region.
With nearly 1,000 employees across 11 offices, SPIE ICS's Grand Atlantic operations support clients in their digital transformation.
SPIE ICS delivers a broad range of expertise: digital workplace, infrastructure and cloud, applications, decarbonization services, cybersecurity, and data & artificial intelligence.
Before joining SPIE ICS in 2007, he was a financial analyst at Hewlett-Packard and then at Airbus.
At SPIE ICS, he has held a variety of roles, including account manager for the aerospace and space sectors.
Appointed head of the Aeronautics department in 2018, he took over in 2022 as head of the Aeronautics & Defense department, and also became SPIE ICS's CSR lead.
'My ambition is to continue to grow our business by building on our close relationships with clients and the commitment of our teams, which are strong assets in meeting the challenges of digital transformation,' Pierre Gaio said.
SPIE SA specializes in providing multi-technical services in the electrical, mechanical and climatic engineering, communication systems fields as well as specialized service related to energy. The group ensures the design, implementation, operation and maintenance of energy saving and environmentally friendly facilities.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.3%), Germany (34.5%), the Netherlands (16.7%) and other (16.5%).
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