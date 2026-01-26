Spie Installs Building Management System at Warsaw Zachodnia Station in Poland

Spie has deployed a building automation and management system (BMS) as part of the renovation project at Warsaw Zachodnia railway station in Poland.



The contract involved implementing a comprehensive building automation system to manage the site's key technical facilities.



The BMS controls the ventilation, heating, and air conditioning systems in the station hall, underground areas, commercial pavilions, and ancillary buildings, including railway infrastructure.



The solution implemented by Spie LTEC also enables continuous monitoring of resource consumption such as electricity, water, gas, heating, and cooling, as well as supervision of other essential technical systems.



The BMS makes it possible to visualize energy production, on-site consumption, and energy drawn from the grid, allowing for ongoing analysis of energy performance.