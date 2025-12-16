Spie is involved in the renovation of Haut-Koenigsbourg Castle

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/16/2025 at 06:57 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Spie reports that its subsidiary Spie Building Solutions is working on all the electrical equipment for the new spaces in the Bastion de l'Étoile, an iconic architectural feature of the Haut-Koenigsbourg castle fortress in Alsace.



The current renovation of the castle, accompanied by the creation of an extension, consists of the creation of new commercial spaces that will be delivered in 2027: a restaurant, a kitchen, seminar rooms, offices, and outdoor restrooms.



Selected following a call for tenders at the end of 2024, Spie's teams will work on installing high- and low-voltage networks, as well as setting up a security and communication system within the building.



Work will begin in early 2025 and continue until 2027. Haut-Koenigsbourg Castle will remain open throughout the construction period. A major tourist attraction in Alsace, it welcomes nearly 600,000 visitors each year.