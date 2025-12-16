Spie is involved in the renovation of Haut-Koenigsbourg Castle
Published on 12/16/2025 at 06:57 am EST
The current renovation of the castle, accompanied by the creation of an extension, consists of the creation of new commercial spaces that will be delivered in 2027: a restaurant, a kitchen, seminar rooms, offices, and outdoor restrooms.
Selected following a call for tenders at the end of 2024, Spie's teams will work on installing high- and low-voltage networks, as well as setting up a security and communication system within the building.
Work will begin in early 2025 and continue until 2027. Haut-Koenigsbourg Castle will remain open throughout the construction period. A major tourist attraction in Alsace, it welcomes nearly 600,000 visitors each year.