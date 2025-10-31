Spie announces revenue of €7.52bn for the first nine months of 2025, up 5.4%, including a 3.6% contribution from acquisitions and 2.2% organic growth (with +5% in Germany and +6.5% in North-Western Europe).



The multi-technical services group explains that it has benefited from sustained market demand, driven by its two structural growth drivers, namely the energy transition and digital transformation.



"The integration of the acquisitions made in 2024 is proceeding successfully and Spie continues to strengthen its presence in attractive markets thanks to five new operations," CEO Gauthier Louette adds.



Spie confirms that it is targeting strong overall growth in 2025, bringing its production well above the €10bn mark, as well as continued expansion of its EBITA margin, which is expected to reach at least 7.6%.