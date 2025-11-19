Spie Global Services Energy has announced that its subsidiary specializing in high-voltage installations for wind energy, Spie Wind Connect, has been selected by DEME Offshore NL for a major contract on the world's largest offshore wind farm.

Under this agreement, Spie Wind Connect will carry out connection and testing operations for the 66 kV inter-array cables on the remaining 87 wind turbines, thus contributing to the final construction phase of the Dogger Bank wind farm, located off the English coast in the North Sea.

Scheduled for completion in 2026, this offshore wind farm will become the largest in the world, boasting a total capacity of 3.6 GW. It will be equipped with GE's Haliade-X offshore wind turbines, currently the most powerful in operation.

Once fully operational, Dogger Bank will be able to supply renewable electricity to six million British households, marking a major step forward in the United Kingdom's carbon neutrality goals.