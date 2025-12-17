Spie Selected for Three Substations in Lower Austria
The multi-technical services group Spie has announced it has been selected by operator Netz Niederösterreich GmbH for a contract to expand and construct three substations in Lower Austria.
These projects are part of Netz Niederösterreich's modernization program, which includes, among other initiatives, the construction or replacement of approximately 55 substations by 2034.