Spie Selected for Three Substations in Lower Austria

The multi-technical services group Spie has announced it has been selected by operator Netz Niederösterreich GmbH for a contract to expand and construct three substations in Lower Austria.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 09:42 am EST

The projects in Sarasdorf, Neusiedl an der Zaya, and Gföhl will enable an increase in the amount of renewable energy fed into the electricity grid. Work began in 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2028.



These projects are part of Netz Niederösterreich's modernization program, which includes, among other initiatives, the construction or replacement of approximately 55 substations by 2034.