Spie has announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Zabka, the Polish grocery store chain, covering technical assistance and maintenance for more than 3,000 stores across the Mazovia, Lodz, and swietokrzyskie voivodeships.

Specialized teams of technicians and engineers from Spie Building Solutions will be deployed to handle service requests, carry out necessary repairs, and provide technical maintenance for equipment and commercial premises.

The objective is to ensure the smooth operation and continuity of activities at these establishments. Signed for an indefinite period, this contract establishes the foundation for a long-term partnership between the two groups.

"This collaboration marks a new milestone in strengthening our position as the leader in technical facility management in Poland," commented Pawel Markiewicz, project manager at Spie Building Solutions.

