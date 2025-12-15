Spie signs European framework agreement with Tesla for BESS

The multi-technical services group Spie announces the signing of a three-year renewable European framework agreement with Tesla for the implementation of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.



Using Tesla Megapack solutions, Spie will provide high value-added technical services, such as connection to high and medium voltage networks and the installation of auxiliary equipment.



This agreement applies to all Spie's European subsidiaries with expertise in BESS installation and strengthens the cooperation initiated through several projects already completed or underway in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.



The framework agreement will standardize the legal and operational conditions for all European Megapack projects installed by Spie. It paves the way for new opportunities in other countries, such as Poland and Germany.