UBS maintains its buy recommendation on Séché shares, leaving its target price unchanged at €62, which represents 32% upside potential for the stock.



"Spie may have reached historic highs, but we see more to come," UBS says.



The group has raised its EBITA margin target to at least 7.6% for 2025.



"With solid fundamentals, increased profitability, and a disciplined approach, Spie is well positioned to achieve its enhanced targets for 2025," commented CEO Gauthier Louette.