SPIE announces that its subsidiary SPIE Nucléaire has signed a national contract with EDF to deploy its cryogenic temporary sealing services across all French nuclear power plants. This technique, known as "ice plugging," creates a temporary isolation point without draining the circuits, thereby reducing shutdowns and effluent production.



Since March 2025, SPIE Nucléaire has been working on the circuits of 900, 1300 and 1450 MW pressurized water reactors. This expertise contributes to the reliability and continuity of maintenance operations.



The system developed combines thermography and acoustic monitoring to monitor the performance of the ice plug in real time, enhancing safety and efficiency.