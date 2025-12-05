SPIE wins two innovation awards in Poland

Antoine Mariaux Published on 12/05/2025 at 09:35 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

SPIE reports that its Polish subsidiary, SPIE Energotest, has received two industry awards for its ECONTROLoze and RZ-50 PMU solutions, which meet the growing demand for grid stability, automation, and optimization of distributed energy sources.

The ECONTROLoze platform centralizes the management of photovoltaic, wind, and storage parks, with advanced forecasting, flow management, energy exchange integration, and planned maintenance functions. For its part, the RZ-50 PMU was recognized for the accuracy of its event recording and synchrophaser analysis, which is essential for modernizing the national electrical infrastructure.

The device provides detailed data for assessing grid stability and enhancing operational security in the face of a proliferation of energy sources.

Tomasz Olszewski, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SPIE Energotest, emphasizes that these solutions "meet the real needs of customers" and help improve decision-making, facility stability, and control of operating costs.



Spie is up 0.8% today in Paris and has gained around 56% since the beginning of the year.