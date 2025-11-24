SpineGuard has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved a patent protecting a universal adapter designed for powered bone drilling tools and orthopedic robots. The adapter notably incorporates bone breach detection and automatic shutdown features enabled by SpineGuard's proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology.

This newly granted patent adds to the protections the company obtained in the United States in July and in Europe in September.

With this latest development, SpineGuard strengthens its intellectual property portfolio, which now includes 11 patent families and three trademarks across major global markets.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and co-founder, believes this new patent provides "additional leverage" in ongoing strategic discussions with industry partners.