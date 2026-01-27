Spinney is capitalizing on a booming "ultra-wealthy" demography in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Now, it is entering newer turfs like Kuwait and the Philippines, with its chic "grocerants" model. Will it be able to dominate the premium aisles or will new outposts mean more headaches?

Spinneys is in the right place at the right time. While the rest of the world is coasting with a 3.4% growth rate, the UAE and Saudi are outperforming everyone with forecasts hitting up to 5% and 4% respectively for 2026. It helps that the clocks at combined average GDP per capita sitting at about $40,040 as of January 2026, there’s a lot of spending power to be seized in those supermarket aisles.

The "wealth wave" is real, too. The number of ultra-wealthy people is expected to skyrocket by nearly 40% in the next few years. Throw in a population that’s hitting 12 million by 2030 and disposable income that keeps climbing, the "affluent" crowd—Spinneys' bread and butter—is growing faster than almost any other group.

Then there’s the geography. In the UAE, almost 75% of people live in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, with 88% made up of expats. Saudi is following a similar script. About 33% of the population is concentrated in Riyadh and Jeddah, and the expat count is expected to hit 50% by 2030 as the Kingdom headhunting top-tier global talent.

Between Dubai’s 2033 Economic Agenda aiming to double its economy and Saudi Vision 2030 working on its giga-projects to pull in crowds, the government’s efforts may aid the premium supermarket chain. They’re rolling out the red carpet for exactly the people Spinneys wants to serve.

In the fast lane

Spinneys is wasting no time to expand. They’ve already locked down prime real estate in busy hubs like Dubai Mall and the Dubai Airport Free Zone.

They’ve got big plans to enter Kuwait with its first store opening this year and a goal of 10 locations. After successfully launching in Riyadh back in 2024, they’re still on track to roll out up to 12 stores across Saudi Arabia by 2028. They’re also making a huge leap into the Philippines through a joint venture with Ayala, with their first store set to drop in Q4 2026.

The company is jumping into high-growth markets and their "grocerant" concept—mixing grocery shopping with cool dining concepts. Plus, for those who need their groceries right now, their Spinneys Swift app offers super-fast, hyperlocal delivery for anyone who needs their groceries now.

Doubling down on convenience

Going all-out on that hyperlocal approach was a crucial piece of the puzzle. It looks like people love outsourcing their daily tasks. Online sales rose from 13.9% of their total business in late 2024 to 16.6% today.

The maneuvering is paying off. Profits (after taxes) shot up by 16.4%, hitting a solid AED 212 million. The average basket size dipped just a tiny bit to AED 84.2, but that may actually be a win. Their new, smaller convenience stores are a hit—people are popping in more often for quick "food on the go" buys. These trips might be smaller, but they have better profit margins, making the whole strategy a success.

Glitch in the gains

The company needs to hustle a bit more to entice investors back. The company's stock has dropped 7.1% in the last one year. However, in some respite to investors, the dividend payout has been consistent. In 2024, Spinneys paid a total annual dividend of AED 0.0565 per share, which reflects a 3.5% dividend yield. Looking ahead, analysts estimate a yield of over 4.5%.

If you listen to the pros, there's plenty of reason to be stoked. Analysts are currently predicting an average target price of AED 2.05, with the most bullish forecast reaching as high as AED 2.10. If they're right, we're looking at a massive 32% jump. All of five analysts who monitor the stock (quietly) backi it.

Crowded at the top?

International expansion into Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Philippines, isn't exactly a walk in the park. It comes with which significant operational and partnership headaches. In Kuwait, the brand has already encountered controversy regarding labor practices and market monopoly.

Back home in the UAE, it’s not much easier. They’re constantly looking over their shoulder at discount retailers and trying to stay on top in overcrowded hubs like Dubai.