The Irish nutrition specialist delivered a solid report and excellent outlook for the current fiscal year. The stock jumped nearly 15% after the announcement, erasing the dip seen earlier in the year.

Glanbia is listed in Dublin and London. The company produces and markets sports and consumer nutrition solutions and nutritional ingredients for the food industry. Glanbia operates in more than 100 countries but generates most of its revenue in the United States.

The group is structured around three business segments. Performance Nutrition brings together leading sports nutrition brands such as Optimum Nutrition, SlimFast and Isopure, which offer powders, bars, drinks and supplements. Health & Nutrition serves the food, beverage, infant nutrition and wellness industries with a high value-added offering that includes premixes, dairy and plant-based proteins, micronutrients and bioactive ingredients. Finally, Dairy Nutrition covers cheese production in the United States (often in partnership with dairy cooperatives) and the valorization of co-products, particularly whey, which is used in many nutritional applications.

Last February, Glanbia issued a profit warning that sent its share price to its lowest level in two years. However, since hitting a low point in the spring, the share price has gained nearly 47%.

Against this backdrop, management has been optimistic since presenting its first-quarter results at the end of April. It has maintained a credible recovery trajectory, supported by cost reductions, a focus on high-margin segments, and expansion outside the US market. Investors have been concerned about tariffs. Glanbia generates nearly three-quarters of its revenue in the United States. But management is reassuring, saying it believes it can pass on any price increases to its customers without dampening demand and that the impact would remain manageable. Finally, the first half of the year (Q1 figures at the end of April and Q2 figures presented yesterday) is very reassuring.

In the first six months of the year, Glanbia generated revenue of $1.9 billion thanks to strong momentum in its Health & Nutrition and Dairy Nutrition divisions. Profits declined due to an unfavorable base effect and continued high raw material costs, particularly for whey, which is used to make protein foods for athletes.

Encouraged by these figures, management now anticipates adjusted earnings per share of between $1.30 and $1.33, compared with the previous range of $1.24 to $1.30. The EBITDA margin for the Health & Nutrition division has also been raised to 18-19% (from 17-18% previously). The expected level of organic growth is also satisfactory.

To support this momentum, Glanbia is finalizing the acquisition of Sweetmix, a Brazilian company specializing in nutritional premixes, and has entered into an agreement to sell Body & Fit, its e-commerce business in the Benelux region. In addition, plans to sell the SlimFast brand have been announced but no buyer has yet been found. The brand was purchased seven years ago for $350 million. All of this is in line with the portfolio's refocusing on higher value-added products.

The overall picture remains favorable, which is no small feat in an agri-food sector that has been turbulent in recent years. Glanbia is riding particularly promising trends: sports nutrition offers many opportunities and the market has solid growth drivers. In addition, US demand shows no signs of weakening and whey prices are expected to remain high until early 2026, before normalizing as global capacity increases (expected to rise by 15-20% within a year). Internal transformation is continuing, with a target of annual savings of at least $50 million by 2027. At only 14 times annual profits, the valuation allows us to look ahead to the coming months with confidence, unless, of course, the trade policy situation becomes more complicated.