On Tuesday Spotify unveiled Q3 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, with the Swedish online music giant attracting more subscribers than expected thanks to the release of American pop star Taylor Swift's latest album.



The audio streaming specialist posted a 28% increase in operating profit to €582m for the quarter, based on a 7% increase in revenue to €4.27bn.



Spotify says it has continued to attract new subscribers, clearly eager to listen to Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', which became both the most pre-ordered and most listened to album in a single day on the platform.



The company now says it has 281 million paying users, up 12% from a year earlier.



Free accounts with advertising exceeded forecasts, reaching 713 million at the end of September, an increase of 11%.



This strong performance enabled it to generate free cash flow (FCF) up 13% to €806m.



For the fourth quarter, Spotify expects to have 745 million active users, including 289 million paying members, which should enable it to achieve revenue of $4.5bn and operating profit of €620m.



"Despite the weak dollar, we are impressed by the growth in user numbers and, above all, by the increase in profitability," DZ Bank analysts said in a note.



"Price increases and promising partnerships (notably with Netflix) should help fuel this momentum," added the German bank, which consequently raised its recommendation on the stock from "hold" to "buy" with a target price raised from $652 to $735.



Spotify shares, which have significantly outperformed the market since the beginning of the year on Wall Street with a 44% increase, lost nearly 2% on Tuesday in early trading following the release of these quarterly results.