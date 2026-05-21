Following a challenging year on the markets, Spotify shares surged 13% on Wall Street after unveiling a generative AI partnership with Universal Music Group, alongside long-term financial targets that resonated well with investors. Despite this sharp rebound, the stock remains approximately 37% below its June 2025 record high, underscoring the ongoing need to demonstrate the sustainability of its growth and profitability.

With this new tool, set to launch as a paid add-on to the Premium subscription, Spotify aims to enable users to create covers and remixes using the catalogs of participating artists and songwriters. The framework ensures consent, credit, and compensation for rights holders at a time when the music industry is seeking tighter control over how AI models utilize their intellectual property.



The agreement with Universal, whose roster includes the likes of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, lends significant weight to the initiative as the sector grapples with the rise of AI music generation platforms. For Spotify, the objective is to pivot a legal and creative risk into a new revenue stream, while cementing its role as the primary intermediary between fans, artists and labels.



Management also noted that Spotify paid out over $11bn to the music industry in 2025, a year-on-year increase of more than 10%, bringing total lifetime payouts to over $70bn. During its investor day, the group further indicated it is targeting average annual revenue growth in the mid-teens and a gross margin of 35% to 40% by 2030.