Spotify experienced a global outage on Monday that disrupted access to the service for tens of thousands of users, before a gradual restoration late in the morning. According to Downdetector, reports peaked at nearly 36,000 in the United States and over 10,300 in the UK, before falling to about 1,000 and 250, respectively, by around 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Users reported login difficulties, inaccessible home pages, and malfunctioning playback queues.

On social media, numerous posts highlighted the scale of the incident, while Spotify confirmed on X that the issue had been resolved, inviting affected users to consult its support page. The platform did not disclose the exact causes of the outage and did not respond to requests from Reuters. On the stock market, Spotify shares fell by nearly 3% on Monday, amid heightened sensitivity to service interruptions.

It is the third major incident recorded this year for the music streaming leader, after similar outages in April and June. Downdetector data, while indicative, relies on voluntary user reports and does not necessarily reflect the true scale of the global impact.