On Thursday Spotify unveiled its "prompted playlist” tool, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature that lets premium subscribers create personalized playlists based on emotions, memories or activities. Currently available in beta in the US and Canada, the feature will be rolled out gradually by the end of the month. It was first tested in New Zealand in December 2025.



The tool enables users to submit a wide range of ideas - such as a mood, a specific vibe or a life moment - to automatically generate a tailored music selection. Users can also specify artists or musical eras to refine the results.



Spotify offers, as an example, an energetic 30-minute playlist for a run, followed by calmer tracks for recovery. The tool differs from previous attempts by offering programmable updates and brief descriptions accompanying each track, to provide context for their inclusion in the selection.



At the same time, the platform is enhancing the user experience with a new "ideas” tab featuring themes suggested by editorial teams. The launch is part of a broader innovation strategy as Spotify adjusts its business model: from February, the monthly price of its premium subscription will rise from $11.99 to $12.99 in the United States.



In December, the platform also added music video playback for North American subscribers, underscoring its push to make its services more attractive amid increasingly fierce competition.