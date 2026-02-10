Spotify shares jump after strong earnings and solid user growth
Spotify posted quarterly results well above expectations, driven by a sharp rise in its user base and a marked improvement in profitability. The performance sparked a strong positive market reaction, despite revenue guidance coming in slightly below the consensus.
In Q4 2025 fiscal year, Spotify delivered earnings of €4.43 per share, well above the €2.74 expected by analysts. Revenue reached €4.53bn, up 7% year on year and slightly ahead of forecasts. Net profit surged to €1.17bn, from €367m a year earlier, reflecting a significant improvement in profitability. Following the announcements, shares in the Swedish group were up nearly 13% in pre-market trading.
User momentum was the main driver of the performance. Monthly active users rose 11% y-o-y to 751 million, beating market expectations. Paid subscribers increased 10% to 290 million, while ad-supported users reached 476 million. Spotify attributed the growth to strong performance in Latin America, Europe and other regions, as well as improvements to its free mobile offering.
Over the quarter, Spotify continued to broaden its offering with the rollout of audiobooks in new markets, the introduction of video clips for premium subscribers and deeper integration of artificial intelligence tools. The group also raised the price of its Premium subscription in several countries. Looking ahead, Spotify expects to reach 759 million monthly active users and 293 million paid subscribers, while forecasting revenue of €4.5bn, weighed on by a negative currency impact of 670bp.
Spotify Technology SA a Luxembourg-based company, which offers digital music-streaming services. The Company enables users to discover new releases, which includes the latest singles and albums; playlists, which includes ready-made playlists put together by music fans and experts, and over millions of songs so that users can play their favorites, discover new tracks and build a personalized collection. Its users can either select Spotify Free, which includes only shuffle play or Spotify Premium, which encompasses a range of features, such as shuffle play, advertisement free, unlimited skips, listen offline, play any track and audio. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, including Spotify LTD and is present in over 20 countries. Its service offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks.
