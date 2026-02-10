Spotify posted quarterly results well above expectations, driven by a sharp rise in its user base and a marked improvement in profitability. The performance sparked a strong positive market reaction, despite revenue guidance coming in slightly below the consensus.

In Q4 2025 fiscal year, Spotify delivered earnings of €4.43 per share, well above the €2.74 expected by analysts. Revenue reached €4.53bn, up 7% year on year and slightly ahead of forecasts. Net profit surged to €1.17bn, from €367m a year earlier, reflecting a significant improvement in profitability. Following the announcements, shares in the Swedish group were up nearly 13% in pre-market trading.



User momentum was the main driver of the performance. Monthly active users rose 11% y-o-y to 751 million, beating market expectations. Paid subscribers increased 10% to 290 million, while ad-supported users reached 476 million. Spotify attributed the growth to strong performance in Latin America, Europe and other regions, as well as improvements to its free mobile offering.



Over the quarter, Spotify continued to broaden its offering with the rollout of audiobooks in new markets, the introduction of video clips for premium subscribers and deeper integration of artificial intelligence tools. The group also raised the price of its Premium subscription in several countries. Looking ahead, Spotify expects to reach 759 million monthly active users and 293 million paid subscribers, while forecasting revenue of €4.5bn, weighed on by a negative currency impact of 670bp.