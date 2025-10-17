Spotify announced on Friday that its partnership with football giants FC Barcelona, of which it has been the main sponsor since 2022, will be extended until 2030.



In a brief statement, the Swedish online music giant said its logo will continue to appear on the men's and women's first team jerseys, as well as on their training kits, for another five years.



As for the naming rights agreement that allows it to give the legendary Barça stadium the name "Spotify Camp Nou," this will remain in effect until 2034, according to the streaming specialist.



The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.