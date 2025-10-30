The grocery chain, which specializes in natural and organic products, released its Q3 2025 results on October 29. Although the figures showed net growth, the market reaction was severe, with the stock falling nearly 20% in after-hours. Investors punished not past performance, but what they considered to be overly cautious outlooks in a context of slowing US consumption.

Results in line, but a sign of slowing sales

Sprouts has posted Q3 EPS of $1.22, up 34% year-on-year and above FactSet consensus expectations ($1.17). Revenue grew 13% to $2.20bn, slightly below analysts' forecasts ($2.23bn).

Its gross margin improved by 60bp to 38.7%, driven by better inventory management and lower shrinkage. Customer traffic remained positive and comparable sales grew 5.9%, confirming the strong momentum of existing stores.

However, management acknowledges that it "underestimated the difficulty of the comparison" with the previous year, which was marked by exceptional gains and a strong new customer base. In other words, sales growth is beginning to slow, a sign that the period of rapid expansion is coming to an end.

Cautious forecasts dampen expectations

It was mainly the guidance published for Q4 and FY 2025 that derailed the stock. Sprouts now expects quarterly EPS of between $0.86 and $0.90, well below the $0.98 anticipated by the consensus. The company is targeting FY EPS of $5.24 to $5.28, compared with the $5.31 expected.

Same-store sales are now expected to grow by only 0-2% in Q4 and around 7% for the year, reflecting a sharp slowdown from the double-digit increases seen in 2024.

Chief Financial Officer Curtis Valentine acknowledged that sales had "moderated faster than expected," particularly in middle-income areas and among younger consumers, two segments that have become more sensitive to the macroeconomic environment. CEO Jack Sinclair added that, without any major changes in the competitive landscape, "the consumer is showing signs of fragility," forcing the company to revise its short-term ambitions.

Long-term strategy intact, but facing the cycle

Sprouts continues to execute a clear strategy: geographic expansion (37 new openings planned by 2025), development of its own brand (already 25% of sales), and investment in customer personalization through the Sprouts Rewards loyalty program, rolled out nationwide.

The transition to self-distribution in the meat and fish departments, aimed at strengthening control of the supply chain, is continuing and should be completed by 2026. These initiatives should support margins and strengthen the brand's differentiation in the medium term.

However, in the short term, these projects are mobilizing resources and coinciding with a normalization of consumer behavior after several quarters boosted by one-off effects (food inflation, shortages among competitors, strikes in the sector). EPS growth is expected to slow temporarily due to these difficult comparisons and the costs associated with the launch of the loyalty program.

An exaggerated stockmarket punishment?

Despite the sharp correction in the stock price, several research firms believe that the investment thesis remains valid. Sprouts' model (small stores, differentiated offerings, focus on health) continues to generate above-average profitability for the sector. The group maintains a solid balance sheet and a new $1bn share buyback program with no expiry date.

In other words, the fundamentals have not changed: Sprouts remains well positioned to benefit from the structural trend toward healthier eating. But the market now wants to see evidence that the company can maintain growth in an environment where U.S. consumers, weary of inflation, are becoming more selective in their spending.

This release illustrates a common paradox on Wall Street: good results can cause a stock to plummet when investors perceive a shift in momentum. Sprouts Farmers Market remains a growing company, but its message of caution served as a reminder that even the champions of "better food" are not immune to the economic cycle.