Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. squeezed more profit from its gaming portfolio. Investors, however, seem unconvinced.

Published on 07/28/2026 at 06:58 am EDT - Modified on 07/28/2026 at 08:07 am EDT

Japan’s digital transformation push is creating a favorable backdrop for internet and digital entertainment companies.

The government’s Digital Infrastructure Development Plan 2030 puts AI, data centers, next-generation networks and nationwide digital services at the center of economic policy, making digital infrastructure a national growth priority. According to Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), the plan is all about laying the groundwork for the next stage of digital growth: build infrastructure to support AI-driven services and expand digital access across the country by 2030.

Square Enix, a global entertainment company known for its video games, online services, publishing, merchandise and amusement operations, has much to gain from this macroeconomic setup. The company operates through Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising segments across Japan, North America, Europe and Asia. The company's latest results paint a mixed but encouraging picture, with profitability improving even as revenue becomes pressured.

Profit unlocked

Square Enix’s FY 26 revenue fell 8.3% y/y to JPY 297.7bn from JPY 324.6bn, mainly because the Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game sub-segment and the smart-device/browser businesses lost momentum. However, operating profit jumped 34.9% y/y to JPY 54.7bn from roughly JPY 40.6bn. The company leveraged a favorable product mix and tighter cost controls to offset lower sales. As a result, the operating margin expanded to 18.4% in FY 26 from 12.5%.

Net profit rose 21.3% y/y to JPY 29.6bn from about JPY 24.4bn, despite incurring JPY 12.1bn in restructuring costs. Higher operating profit and a JPY 7.2bn foreign exchange gain boosted net profit, hinting that the bottom line was not entirely operating-driven.

Cash flow was a bright spot, with operating cash flow rising to JPY 51.6bn from JPY 42.8bn and FCF nearly doubling to JPY 47.3bn from JPY 24.1bn. The company generated stronger cash earnings despite lower revenue, though performance remains dependent on releasing successful titles.

Power-up required

Square Enix’s stock has spent the past year moving in the opposite direction. At JPY 2,701, the shares are down 20.3% over the last 12 months, still below its 52-week peak of JPY 3,861.7. The market has clearly become less willing to pay for the company’s earnings story, even after management lifted profitability.

The interesting part is the stock’s valuation, which is trading at a FY 27e P/E of 26x, well below its three-year average of 37.3x. This represents a discount to its recent historical norm.

Analyst sentiment is hardly euphoric. Analysts’ average target price of JPY 2,471.9 implies 6.7% downside potential at present. Investors seem willing to acknowledge the earnings improvement, although still want proof that stronger execution can last more than a single year.

The road ahead

Square Enix looks sharper than it did a few years ago, with stronger profitability and a more disciplined approach to its game portfolio. However, the business still relies heavily on keeping major franchises relevant and delivering successful new releases. This is never easy in an industry where player tastes can change in the blink of an eye. Competition remains intense, development cycles are getting longer, and a few weak launches could undo a lot of progress. Investors seem to be waiting for proof that recent improvements are sustainable rather than one-off wins.