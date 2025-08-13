SS&C Technologies has reported strong Q2 25 results, with revenue growth driven by its core financial services and healthcare software businesses. The company has consistently outperformed analysts' revenue estimates for seven consecutive quarters. In addition, SS&C announced the unification of its wealth management offerings under the SS&C Black Diamond Wealth Solutions brand.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in providing services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. The company offers software-enabled services that help financial services providers automate and integrate business processes across front-office functions like trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions including accounting, transfer agency, compliance, and regulatory services.

SS&C serves various vertical markets, including institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions. In the healthcare sector, SS&C provides solutions for pharmacy management, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services. The company has around 26,800 employees and operates globally, with its geographical segments distributed as follows: the US (69%), UK (12%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (8%), Asia Pacific/Japan (5%), Canada (4%), and Others (2%).

Q2 25 revenue surge

SS&C Technologies reported revenue of $1.5bn in Q2 25, up 5.6% y/y. This was primarily driven by organic growth in its core financial services and healthcare software businesses. EBIT rose at 4.9% y/y, reaching $344m over the quarter, with a margin of 22.3%. However, net income declined at 4.7% y/y to $181m, primarily due to higher expenses that outpaced strong revenue growth and modest margin compression. Notably, the company outperformed analysts’ revenue estimates for seven consecutive quarters.

Brand unification announcement

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has unified its suite of wealth management offerings under the new SS&C Black Diamond Wealth Solutions brand, announced in August 2025. This integration brings together the acclaimed Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Accord, Salentica, and family office services, empowering wealth managers to manage all technology and operations needs from a single ecosystem. Serving over 800,000 users at more than 3,000 firms and supporting $3.6tn in assets, Black Diamond Wealth Solutions enhances client lifecycle management through seamless data flow, automated workflows, and advisor-centric innovation.

Long-term consistent growth

SS&C Technologies reported a solid performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 5.2%, which reached $5.9bn, primarily driven by strong organic growth, increased sales, expanded capabilities, recurring financial services revenue, and strategic acquisitions. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 2.1% to $1.3bn in FY 24, with a margin of 22.8%. However, net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 1.7% over the same period, reaching $760m in FY 24.

The FCF consistently remained consistently positive throughout FY 21-24, accumulating to a total of $5.3bn. In addition, cash and cash equivalent saw a modest increase, rising from $564m at end-FY 21 to $567m at end-FY 24.

In comparison, Verisk Analytics, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the past three years to $2.9bn in FY 24. However, EBIT also surged at a CAGR of 11.3% to $1.3bn in FY 24. Net income rose at a CAGR of 12.9% to $958m.

Optimistic growth projections

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 22%, well above Verisk Analytics’ stock, which has delivered negative returns of about 1%.

SS&C Technologies is currently trading at a P/E of 25.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $3.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 24x but lower than that of Verisk Analytics (39.3x). In terms of EV/EBIT multiple of 11.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $2.4bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 10.7x but lower than Verisk Analytics’ valuation of 29.6x.

SS&C Technologies is covered and liked by most of the 10 analysts who monitor it: eight have ‘Buy’ ratings and two have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $97.7, implying 13.5% upside potential from its current level. Analysts’ views are further supported by an anticipated EBIT CAGR of 7.1% over FY 24-27, reaching $2.7bn, with margins expanding by 220bp to 39.9% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 12.8%, reaching $1.1bn, with margins expanding by 300bp to 16% in FY 27, with EPS expected to increase to $4.3 in FY 27 from $3 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate EBIT CAGR of 10.9% and net profit CAGR of 6.1% for Verisk Analytics.

Overall, SS&C Technologies demonstrated strong growth prospects, driven by consistent revenue increases and strategic brand unification under SS&C Black Diamond Wealth Solutions. Despite facing higher expenses, the company's ability to outperform analysts' revenue estimates for seven consecutive quarters highlights its resilience and market strength. With optimistic growth projections and favorable analyst ratings, SS&C is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory, leveraging its comprehensive suite of services and global presence to maintain its leadership in the financial services and healthcare industries.

However, the company faces several operational risks, including acquisition integration challenges, customer consolidation, competitive pressures, cybersecurity threats, and reliance on third-party providers. Legal and regulatory risks include evolving regulations, litigation, and IP protection. Strategic risks involve timely product development, client retention, and investment decisions. Financial risks include high leverage and interest rate fluctuations.