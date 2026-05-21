Stability expected in Europe as Nvidia fails to spark further gains

Major European stock exchanges are expected to open without clear direction on Thursday morning, as the positive surprise from Nvidia's financial results - the world's largest market capitalization - failed to entice investors to push the market higher following Wednesday's solid rebound. Based on futures contracts, the Paris CAC 40 is expected to open virtually unchanged, while the Frankfurt DAX is set to lose 0.1% and the London FTSE is projected to drop 0.3% at the open.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/21/2026 at 02:36 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The release of Nvidia's results, deemed solid, does not appear to be fostering risk appetite, reflecting European investors' concerns over surging inflation and faltering economic activity. This somber assessment is expected to be confirmed by indicators scheduled for release later this morning.



The American AI chip giant nevertheless significantly outperformed expectations in its latest quarter and once again raised its guidance in the face of unabated demand strength.



The California-based group also announced the launch of a massive 80 billion dollar share buyback program while raising its quarterly dividend, a sign of confidence in its outlook.



Increasingly demanding investors



These impressive performances were only moderately welcomed by the markets, with Nvidia shares trading down approximately 0.5% in New York after-hours trading. Futures on major US indices suggest a flat opening on Wall Street following a marked increase yesterday in anticipation of the Santa Clara group's announcements.



'Nvidia's quarterly results prove that AI deployment remains a concrete, massive, and highly profitable driver for companies positioned closest to the infrastructure,' comments Ruben Dalfovo, analyst at Saxo.



'That said, the initial market reaction also shows that investors have become more demanding. And that is a rather healthy attitude,' the professional adds.



According to him, the real question large investors are asking today is how long this AI spending cycle can maintain such a pace.



'This question cannot be boiled down to a single quarter,' explains Ruben Dalfovo. 'What is at stake now is the duration, profitability, and resilience of an entire investment cycle,' he explains.



Indeed, prices have been largely supported by the results of major tech groups recently, with 96% of listed companies reporting earnings above analyst forecasts for the first quarter, according to FactSet data.



The retreat in Nvidia shares is expected to contribute to a decline in European tech stocks, starting with semiconductor manufacturers such as Germany's Infineon or the Franco-Italian STMicroelectronics, which had soared recently.



Between inflation fears and hopes for Middle East easing



The flawless report delivered by the processor manufacturer is likely not enough to reassure European investors, who harbor increasingly evident concerns about the resurgence of inflationary pressures and its impact on growth in the Old Continent.



In the background remains the stalemate of the conflict in the Middle East, which makes investors fear a lasting rise in energy costs that could lead central banks, led by the ECB, to tighten their monetary policy to curb soaring prices.



However, a statement from Pakistani sources eased the market atmosphere yesterday. According to associates of Defense Minister Asim Munir, the final version of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran could be unveiled imminently.



The CAC 40 took advantage of this to regain 1.7% and move back above the psychological threshold of 8,000 points, at 8,117.4 points. The Euro STOXX finished with gains of over 2.1%.



Focus on PMI indices



This wave of euphoria in equity markets also caused government bond yields to fall, with the 10-year Treasury yield shedding nearly 10 basis points to drop to around 4.57%.



Benchmark bond yields in Europe are also on a downward slope, with the 10-year OAT yield plunging 12 points below 3.86%, as did the Bund, which erased 10 points in one go to 3.09%, while Italian BTPs showed a spectacular decline of 14.6 points to 3.83%.



On the currency front, the dollar is stable against the euro after its recent upward movement, which took it to its highest level since the beginning of April. The single currency is holding this morning in the 1.1625 zone against the greenback.



The economic context and the approaching publication of key indicators are prompting investor caution.



The day will be mainly dominated by the publication of Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys on private sector activity in the eurozone, which had shown a sharp deterioration over the last two months due to the military and diplomatic impasse in the Gulf War.



Also to be followed this afternoon: the S&P Global US 'flash' PMI, which, according to consensus, should reflect continued growth in activity in May, in both the manufacturing and services sectors.



The oil market is hesitant, with sentiment remaining divided between the easing of tensions in the Middle East, which reduces supply fears, and a sharp drop in US inventories, a sign of a still tight physical market - a combination that is currently limiting price movements.



While Brent is gaining 0.8% this morning to 105.9 dollars, still at its highest since 2022, US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is consolidating by 0.8% below 107.8 dollars.