Stable Revenue for Getlink in 2025, but Confidence in EBITDA
Getlink reports stable revenue (-1%) at just over 1.59 billion euros in 2025, supported by rising turnover from Eurotunnel and Europorte amid an expected normalization of Eleclink's contribution.
Published on 01/22/2026 at 02:12 am EST
"While the cross-Channel freight market remains challenging, the passenger business is gaining market share thanks to its strategy focused on service quality," emphasized CEO Yann Leriche.
"The high-speed rail segment continues to show strong momentum, with sustained traffic growth and major advances for its future development, whether through the opening of new destinations or the arrival of new operators," he added.
In contrast, Eleclink recorded a 20% drop in revenue to 225 million euros, reflecting the normalization of electricity markets and the suspension of activity from 25 September 2024 to 5 February 2025, then from 19 May to 2 June.
Getlink expressed confidence in its ability to exceed the 2025 EBITDA target announced in March, given the agreement reached with insurance companies regarding compensation for Eleclink's business interruption losses in 2024.