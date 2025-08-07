Tether is no longer content with issuing the world's most valuable stablecoin: it is also printing record profits at a dizzying pace. With nearly $5bn in profit in a single quarter, the USDT giant now outperforms many multinationals. We discuss this in the Crypto Analysis, after this week's essential news.

Block 1: Essential news

Coinbase, Pump.fun, Strategy... Justice takes on the US crypto industry

The regulatory and institutional rise of cryptocurrencies in the US is not slowing down litigation: class action lawsuits are skyrocketing. According to Cornerstone, H1 2025 has already seen almost as many lawsuits as the whole of 2024.

Coinbase on the front line:

Multiple complaints about lack of transparency in the event of bankruptcy,





Cybersecurity breach exposing customer data,





Accusations of failure to comply with biometric data protection regulations.

Strategy (Michael Saylor) is being targeted for opacity regarding its Bitcoin strategy. Pump.fun, the memecoin launcher, is accused of practices akin to a "rigged slot machine." Bakkt allegedly hid the loss of major clients, including Webull, which accounted for 73% of its crypto revenue. Even with a clearer legal framework, legal tensions are rising in the ecosystem. Proof that adoption does not necessarily mean trust.

Bitcoin: Strategy wants to capture 7% of the total supply — a risky bet?

Michael Saylor continues his aggressive strategy: Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, is targeting up to 7% of all BTC in circulation. The company already holds 3%, or nearly $73bn. To reach 7%, it would need to accumulate the equivalent of $169bn.

The problem? Strategy finances its purchases with credit and share issues:

Its debt stands at $12.5bn





The number of shares has increased 3.5-fold in five years

The threat: if BTC falls sharply, the company could be trapped by its debt. Saylor is taking the risk, betting on a continued rise in bitcoin. But this strategy could one day collide with market realities.

Crypto treasuries: companies hold more than $100bn in digital assets

A symbolic threshold has just been crossed: listed companies now hold more than $100bn in cryptocurrencies, according to Galaxy Research. This phenomenon is accelerating as companies take inspiration from Strategy's model.

In detail:

$93 billion in Bitcoin, or 4% of the circulating supply





$4.1 billion in ether, or 1% of the supply





Positions in 10 other cryptocurrencies, such as BNB, SOL, XRP, and HYPE

Strategy dominates with $71.8 billion in BTC and an unrealized profit of $28 billion. At the same time, the market capitalization of crypto treasuries has quadrupled in a year, reaching $174.5 billion. But this rapid growth comes with risks, including dependence on the price of bitcoin.

SEC: Chairman Atkins launches "Project Crypto" to revolutionize US regulation

The new SEC chairman, Paul Atkins, has just laid the foundations for a historic turning point. In a speech at the America First Policy Institute, he stated that most cryptocurrencies are not securities. This is a major break with the repressive approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler.

Project Crypto aims to:

Create areas of legal certainty for ICOs and airdrops





Define transparency requirements tailored to decentralized projects





Protect open source developers





Recognize self-custody of cryptos as a fundamental right





Merge crypto services, stocks, and payments under a single license

Block 2: Crypto Analysis of the Week

Tether: beyond the stablecoin, a cash machine

Tether posted $4.9 billion in net profits in the second quarter of 2025 — up 277% compared to the same period in 2024. And already $5.7 billion in cumulative profits since the beginning of the year. This is a new high for the USDT giant, which is establishing itself quarter after quarter as one of the pillars — if not one of the architects — of the new global finance system.

Tether just released its quarterly attestation for Q2 2025.



Highlights as of June 30, 2025:

* 157.1B total issued USDt, end of Q2 2025.

* $162.5B total assets/reserves, end of Q2 2025.

The statement is sober, almost clinical. And yet, the accounting lines reveal a hellish mechanism. Tether issued $13.4bn in new USDT during the quarter, bringing the total supply in circulation to $157bn — 2.5x more than its direct competitor, Circle (USDC). This is no longer a lead. It's a crushing victory.

But it is elsewhere that the Tether monster impresses the most: in its cash flow. The group now holds $162.5bn in liquid assets, compared to $157.1bn in liabilities. In other words: more than $5.4bn in excess reserves.

Tether Reserve Report

BDO Italia

Above all, it manages $127bn in US Treasury bonds, making it the 18th largest holder of US debt in the world — ahead of nations such as South Korea and Ireland. Tether is no longer just a player in the crypto world. It is a major creditor of the world's leading power.

Profitability worthy of GAFAM

The figure is staggering: $4.9bn in net profit in three months. And $5.7 billion in the first six months of the year. At this rate, Tether could post annual results higher than some multinationals in the CAC 40 or DAX indices... even though it has no products, no paid services, and no social network.

How? Thanks to a model that is as simple as it is brutal: issue digital dollars (USDT), back them with secure assets (Treasury bills, gold, BTC), then collect the interest.

The BDO audit report confirms that a large portion of the profits come from coupons collected on US bonds. But $2.6bn in unrealized gains also come from its exposure to Bitcoin and gold. In short, the rise in assets is also fueling the rise in profits.

Tether is no longer (just) a stablecoin

In the company's coffers:

83,200 BTC, worth $8.9bn at the current price (~$115,000).





80 tons of gold,





Investments in AI, energy, agriculture, brain implants...





And $4 billion injected into strategic projects in 2025 — including Rumble, Tether Power, and Northern Data Group.





Tether is building a sprawling conglomerate behind the scenes — at once a money issuer, hedge fund, technology investor, and geopolitical player. Its growing weight in US debt and physical assets is bringing to light a disturbing reality: Tether may already be "too big to fail."

GENIUS Act, regulation, and digital soft power

But this record quarter is not just about numbers. It comes at a favorable political moment: on July 18, 2025, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first US federal framework for stablecoins.

Tether immediately fell into line, announcing the development of a new USDT issued from US territory, under the supervision of local regulators. It was a masterstroke: by becoming "legal" in the eyes of Washington, the company secured its dominant position... and protected itself from overly harsh regulation by Congress. Faced with this proactive strategy, even Europe and its MiCA regulation seem to be struggling to keep pace.

Cryptocurrency rankings (Click to enlarge)

MarketScreener

