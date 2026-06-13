Mastercard no longer wants to move payments solely through traditional banking rails. The credit card giant is preparing financial "plumbing" capable of settling transactions 24/7, directly on the blockchain, using regulated stablecoins.

Mastercard has announced the expansion of its settlement capabilities with four new features that may seem technical, while representing a significant shift: intraday settlement, weekend settlement, holiday settlement - and, most notably, onchain settlement using regulated stablecoins. Regarding the latter, Mastercard aims to enable certain transactions to be settled directly on the blockchain (Solana, Ethereum, etc.), via digital tokens pegged to traditional currencies (stablecoins) such as the USD or the EUR, but which are issued within a controlled legal framework. Payments would therefore no longer be restricted to traditional banking rails: they could also circulate on regulated crypto infrastructures.

Mastercard

In practice, these new options will operate alongside existing fiat currency processes; they do not replace the legacy system, but rather extend it, making it more flexible and, in a sense, uncoupling it from the rhythm of central banks and the traditional banking calendar. Mastercard is thus promising greater flexibility for issuers and acquirers to manage their liquidity in what it describes as an "always-on" digital economy.

The list of selected assets is specific. Mastercard will begin with Circle's USDC, stablecoins issued by Paxos: PYUSD, USDG, and USDP: Ripple's RLUSD, and SoFiUSD. These tokens will be activated across several networks, including Arbitrum, Base, Canton, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Tempo, and XRPL.

The first expected participants are primarily located in the United States and Latin America: ARQ, CBW Bank, Cross River, Lead Bank, and Nuvei. Expansion is planned throughout the remainder of 2026, subject to the regulatory framework of each jurisdiction.

For a long time, stablecoins have sought to establish themselves: no longer as simple crypto trading tokens, but as a settlement currency available 24/7. Mastercard is now propelling them forward.

What Mastercard is Really Changing

To understand the scope of this announcement, one must look at a detail the general public rarely sees. When a customer pays by card, the transaction is generally authorized almost instantaneously. But authorization is not yet settlement. Between the two lies an intermediary world of clearing, netting, reconciliation, the calculation of net positions between issuers and acquirers, and finally, the transfer of funds. Mastercard itself describes settlement as the process by which the network facilitates the exchange of funds on behalf of issuers and acquirers after calculating their net positions.

This intermediary world has long operated according to the logic of banking days. Transactions can be authorized on a Saturday night, but the movement of money between institutions remains dependent on traditional banking infrastructure and central bank closures. In other words, even in a global and digital system, the US Federal Reserve's calendar continues to dictate the tempo for a portion of the settlement process.

It is this dissociation between payment time and settlement time that Mastercard is trying to reduce. The company is not telling consumers they will now pay in stablecoins; it is telling the institutions operating behind the terminal: issuing banks, acquirers, PSPs, payment platforms, and cross-border fintechs: that they will have more choice in when and how to settle their obligations. This may seem secondary. It is not. In a business where treasury is measured in hours, and where collateral requirements and liquidity buffers become more expensive as soon as a weekend or a time zone interferes, gaining settlement time means gaining capital.

A distinction must therefore be made between two revolutions that are often confused. The first is visible: paying with digital assets. The second is underground: settling in digital assets between institutions. Mastercard is clearly positioned in the second. Its announcement does not turn the consumer into a holder of USDC; it potentially transforms the plumbing between financial institutions. This is less spectacular than a "crypto" payment at the checkout counter, but it is likely far more decisive for the future of cash flows, cross-border payments, and mass settlements.

Why Stablecoins are Arriving Now

If Mastercard is taking this step in 2026, it is not because a late crypto trend suddenly convinced them. It is because several technical, regulatory, and competitive conditions have aligned almost simultaneously. The first is legal. In the United States, the GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025, established a regulatory framework for stablecoin payments. According to the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury, this law defines authorized issuers, mandates backing by relatively safe assets: deposits, short-term Treasury bills, or even central bank holdings: and more clearly regulates their use as a means of payment. In other words, what was private experimentation only yesterday is beginning to enter a more stable normative perimeter.

The second condition is regulatory in an operational sense. Mastercard Transaction Services obtained a BitLicense from the New York State Department of Financial Services. The group explicitly linked this approval to its long-term strategy in payment and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including stablecoins and tokenized deposits.

The third condition is strategic. Mastercard is not starting from scratch. As early as 2024, its Multi-Token Network was connected to J.P. Morgan's Kinexys Digital Payments to improve cross-border B2B payments, promising greater transparency, speed, and less friction related to time zones. In 2025, Mastercard and Circle had already activated USDC and EURC settlement for acquirers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2026, the group announced with SoFi that SoFiUSD could become a settlement option on its global network and its MTN, with the stated ambition of opening 24/7 settlements. The announcement is therefore not a leap into the unknown; it is the aggregation of building blocks laid over several years.

The fourth condition is competitive. In March, Mastercard announced the acquisition of BVNK for up to $1.8bn, specifically to accelerate its presence in blockchain transfers and stablecoin payments, including remittances, business payments, and general payments.

Finally, there is the market itself. Christine Lagarde noted in early May that stablecoins have grown from less than $10bn six years ago to over $300bn today. They remain overwhelmingly denominated in USD, and nearly 90% of the market is concentrated between Tether and Circle. Mastercard reads these figures like everyone else: the ecosystem has reached a size where it is no longer possible to treat it as a mere annex to crypto-speculation. It is becoming a form of private, programmable, and global liquidity that major payment networks prefer to integrate rather than endure.

What Europe Sees Coming

On this side of the Atlantic, the situation is more ambivalent. On one hand, Europe did not wait for stablecoins to think about real-time processing. The Eurosystem already has TIPS, its instant payment settlement platform in central bank money, operational 24/7, 365 days a year. TIPS guarantees final and irrevocable settlement in central bank money for pan-European instant transfers. In this specific field: instant account-to-account settlement in public money: Europe is not lagging behind; it even has an architecture that stablecoin issuers cannot exactly replicate.

But Mastercard is not playing in quite the same lane. What it is extending is not a public instant transfer system, but a global card settlement network, with its issuers, acquirers, merchants, anti-fraud nets, disputes, chargeback processes, private governance, and massive cross-border presence. This is where the comparison becomes interesting: Europe has a real-time public infrastructure in central bank money, but American private networks are now attempting to add the permanent availability of private stablecoins to their own rails. In other words, two visions of "always-on" are facing off: one public and centered on central bank money, the other private and backed by tokenized dollars.

Ultimately, Mastercard is not saying that everyone will be paying for their coffee in stablecoins tomorrow. The change is happening primarily behind the scenes: between the banks, merchants, and intermediaries who must actually transfer money to each other after a card payment. Today, these settlements still remain partly dependent on banking hours, business days, and traditional infrastructure. With stablecoins, Mastercard wants to make this plumbing faster, more flexible, and permanently available.