Cegedim has announced that its subsidiary, Stacks Consulting e Ingeniería en Software, has been chosen by the Castile-La Mancha Health Service (SESCAM) to develop and implement a new clinical decision support system based on generative AI.

The solution will be natively integrated into SESCAM's clinical environment to assist healthcare professionals, enhance the management of medical knowledge, and promote more connected, personalized, and transparent care for patients.

"This technology not only streamlines care processes, but also helps to strengthen patient safety and lays the groundwork for more personalized and predictive medicine," commented Oscar Orri Magdalena, CEO of Stacks.

This project will be led by Cegedim in collaboration with Llamalítica. Once deployed, the solution will be available in more than 200 health centers and 1,100 clinics, and will be accessible to over 7,500 healthcare professionals.