STAG Industrial performed well in Q3 25, driven by significant growth in its diversified industrial real estate portfolio. Strategic capital optimization and recent acquisitions underscore its strong market position. With robust earnings growth, high occupancy rates, and positive analyst sentiment, STAG Industrial is well positioned for continued leadership and value creation in the industrial real estate sector.

STAG Industrial, Inc. founded in 2010 and is headquarters in Boston, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties across the United States. The company employs a strategic platform to identify properties that offer relative value within CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial property types and tenants, utilizing a proprietary risk assessment model.

STAG Industrial aims to achieve growth through advanced industrial operations and a diverse set of attractive opportunities, while ensuring appropriate capitalization based on the characteristics of its assets. The company's portfolio includes approximately 601 industrial buildings spread across 41 states, located in various markets throughout the country.

Optimized capital structure

STAG Industrial and its operating partnership have taken a positive step by entering into an amended term loan agreement, as disclosed in their recent SEC filing. The move extends the maturity of a key $300m unsecured term loan to March 2030, providing the company with enhanced financial flexibility and reduced refinancing risk.

In addition, by removing a 0.10% interest rate adjustment for SOFR-based loans and permitting broader rate election options, STAG is optimizing its capital structure. In addition, the company recently acquired two buildings totaling 1 million square feet for approximately $100m in the Q3 25.

Long-term growth trajectory

STAG Industrial reported strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, with a revenue CAGR of 10.9%, reaching $767m in FY 24, driven by consistent property acquisitions, and steady growth in rental income from its diversified industrial real estate portfolio. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 11.4% to $560m, with margins expanding by 95bp to 73.0%, helped by disciplined expense management.

FCF rose from $189m to $422m over FY 21-24, aided by CFO, which rose from $336m to $460m. Cash and cash equivalent also rose from $5.7bn to $7.2bn. In addition, ROA improved from 2.0% to 2.6%.

Recently, in Q3 25, the company reported increased revenue and higher net income per share, surpassing analysts’ revenue estimates for eight consecutive quarters. The company achieved high occupancy rates on its total and operating portfolios.

In comparison, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., a local peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 27.5% over FY 21-24, reaching $936m in FY 24. EBITDA also rose at a higher CAGR of 30.0% to $614m, with margins expanding from 61.9% in FY 21 to 65.6% in FY 24.

Optimistic analyst views

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered modest returns of approximately 1.5%. In comparison, Rexford Industrial’s stock delivered negative returns of around 5.8% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of $1.5 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 4.4%.

STAG Industrial is currently trading at a P/E of 30.7x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $1.2, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 33.8x but slightly higher than Rexford Industrial’s P/E of 29.2x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.7x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $615.3m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 17.4x and that of Rexford Industrial (18.5x).

STAG Industrial is covered by 12 analysts, with four having ‘Buy’ ratings and eight having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $38.8, implying 3.2% upside potential over the current market price.

Consensus estimates a revenue CAGR of 9.8%, reaching $1.0bn over FY 24-27. EBITDA is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% to $750m with margins contracting by 80bp to 73.8% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 4.4% to $215m. Analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 6.1% and net profit to decline at a CAGR of minus 0.5% for Rexford Industrial.

Overall, STAG Industrial demonstrates strong growth and financial stability, with consistent revenue and EBITDA increases, high occupancy rates, and strategic capital optimization. Despite modest stock returns, its attractive dividend yield and favorable analyst ratings suggest a positive outlook. Comparatively, STAG's performance and valuation metrics indicate a solid investment potential.

However, STAG Industrial faces macroeconomic risks including market cyclicality, interest rate increases, and sector-specific challenges like oversupply and tenant concentration. Financial risks involve rising leverage and declining FFO, while operational risks include acquisition execution and portfolio diversification.