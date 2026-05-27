The market seems convinced that good times can stretch further, although in a slowing coal market, how long can pricing hold the fort?

Published on 05/27/2026 at 05:20 am EDT - Modified on 05/27/2026 at 05:44 am EDT

Policy and energy market forces are now capping coal demand growth rather than driving it. The International Energy Agency (IEA) put global coal use at a record 8.9 billion tonnes in 2025, although says that demand will plateau and start declining by 2030, a clear break from two decades of steady expansion.

Near term, prices still have momentumn, however. The World Bank expects global energy prices to rise 24% by year-end 2026, lifting coal prices by roughly 20% y/y, the sharpest increase since the 2022 energy shock. That creates a strange setup: prices are strong, but the long-term demand curve is flattening. In plain terms, this is a market that is shifting from growth to replacement demand, where volumes matter less than price cycles and cost control.

Australia is right at the center of this transition. It remains the second-largest coal exporter globally, with around a 25% share of trade and large reserves concentrated in Queensland. However, government forecasts show export earnings easing from $385bn (USD) in 2024-25 to $354bn by 2026-27, reflecting softer volume or price realizations ahead.

Stanmore Resources, a Queensland-based metallurgical coal producer, is active at a time when pricing still works in its favor, although volume growth is no longer the easy lever.

Volumes miss momentum

Stanmore has a fresh problem this year: the volume game. Over Q1 26, saleable production slipped to 3.2Mt from 3.3Mt y/y (-3%), while sales dropped harder to 3Mt from 3.2Mt (-6.3% y/y) after a cyclone disruption early in the quarter. The March recovery helped, although it came late: tonnes you don’t ship on time don’t count.

Realised coal prices rose to $152/t from $139/t (+9.5% y/y), helping offset volume pressure. However, the mix deteriorated: thermal coal contribution went up from 6% to 8% of sales. Since thermal coal is lower-priced, it dragged down pricing a bit, so revenue per tonne didn’t rise as much as the headline price increase would suggest.

Costs crept up, and the timing wasn’t great. Higher diesel prices and more stripping activity (digging through the ground to reach the coal) showed up during the quarter, just as volumes dipped, a combination that usually pushes costs up per tonne.

Mining the rally

Stanmore's stock has had a strong run over the last year, rising 33.3%, although the market already seems to be pricing in a lot of optimism. The share now trades at AUD 2.6, still below its 52-week high of AUD 3.1, although the bigger story is the valuation stretch underneath.

The stock is trading at a FY 26e P/E of 37.9x, which is a massive jump (almost triple) from its adjusted three-year average of 13.5x. That is not a small premium tied to improving sentiment, it is a full re-rating.

Analysts clearly still think that there is room left in the rally. All three of the analysts who monitor the stock have Buy ratings on it, with an average target price of AUD 3.1, implying 23.7% upside potential.

When a mining stock is trading at almost 3x its usual valuation, there’s very little room for things to go wrong.

Risks ahead

Stanmore is still benefiting from a market where coal prices remain supportive, although the easy wins are fading. Volume disruptions, rising operating costs, weaker product mix and growing debt pressure are starting to matter more.

The bigger risk is that the market believes that the company is in a phase where it can grow quickly and meaningfully even as the broader coal industry is slowly turning into a maintenance business. If prices cool down - even slightly - investors may start looking far harder at everything underneath it.