Deb Hall Lefevre, Starbucks' chief technology officer since 2022, has resigned as the company embarks on a digital transformation and restructuring of its operations. According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, she will be replaced on an interim basis by Ningyu Chen, previously senior vice president of global experience technology. This departure comes at a difficult time for the group, marked by a recovery plan dubbed "Back to Starbucks."

CEO Brian Niccol, appointed last year after six consecutive quarters of declining sales, is banking on technological modernization to restore performance. In particular, the group is rolling out an AI-powered automated inventory tool, a digital assistant for baristas, a new point-of-sale system, and a scheduling algorithm to streamline orders. The focus on innovation has led to a reduction in the size of internal teams, in favor of external service providers such as Tata Consultancy Services.

At the same time, Starbucks is continuing with a broader restructuring of its organization. After an initial wave of 1,100 corporate job cuts in February, the company plans to make anothre 900 redundancies and close several hundred underperforming stores by the end of 2025, representing a 1% reduction in its North American footprint. Starbucks shares have lost more than 12% over the past year, bucking the trend of the S&P 500, which is up 16%, putting further pressure on the recovery plan.