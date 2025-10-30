Starbucks fell 2% at the start of trading on Wall Street, abandoned the day after the coffee chain reported sluggish results for Q4 2025 fiscal year (ended September).



The Seattle-based group saw its non-GAAP EPS fall 35% to $0.52 in Q4, slightly missing analysts' expectations, with adjusted operating margin down 5 points to 9.4%.



However, its revenue increased by 5% to $9.6bn, with global same-store sales up 1% thanks to 3% growth internationally, which offset stagnation in North America.



Starbucks thus posted positive growth in global same-store sales for the first time in seven quarters, seeing this as a sign of its recovery under its "Back to Starbucks" strategic plan.



"We remain focused on increasing revenue while managing costs that are within our control to ensure sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders," said CFO Cathy Smith.