Jefferies confirms its recommendation on Starbucks stock as "underperform," with an unchanged price target of $76.



The analyst believes that the announced closures and cuts (notably a net 1% reduction in company-operated units in North America in 2025) highlight persistent operational challenges, with too little visibility to anticipate tangible benefits in the near term.



The broker also highlights costs of around $1bn concentrated in 2025, including $400m in non-cash depreciation/impacts and $600m in rent and severance payments.



The lack of net growth in the US until 2026, while smaller competitors are growing at double-digit rates, and a 2026 P/E of around 32x (overvalued), have led Jefferies to maintain its estimates for the stock.