Starbucks announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to form a joint venture with investment firm Boyu Capital to operate Starbucks stores in China, in a transaction expected to close in Q2 of FY 2026.



This partnership marks a milestone in Starbucks' transformation and "underscores its commitment to accelerating its long-term growth in China, one of its most important and fastest-growing markets globally."



Under the agreement, Boyu will acquire a 60% stake in Starbucks' China business, based on an enterprise value of approximately $4bn, excluding cash and debt.



The US chain, which will retain a 40% stake in the joint venture, will continue to own and license the Starbucks brand and intellectual property to the new entity.



The joint venture will continue to be headquartered in Shanghai. It will own and operate the 8,000 Starbucks cafes in the market to date, with a shared vision of growing to 20,000 locations over time.