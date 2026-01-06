Airbus announced on Tuesday that Taiwanese airline Starlux has taken delivery of the first of 18 A350-1000 aircraft it has ordered in total, making it the 11th operator worldwide of the largest version of the European manufacturer's long-haul jet.
In a statement, the group explained that Starlux plans to operate the aircraft alongside its ten A350-900s on flights connecting Taipei with Europe and North America, as well as on select Asia-Pacific routes.
Starlux currently operates an all-Airbus fleet, including A321neo, A330-900, and A350-900 aircraft.
In addition to the 18 A350-1000s ordered, the airline also plans to acquire 10 A350F cargo aircraft to expand its air freight operations.
Like all other Airbus models, the A350 can already fly with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but the manufacturer aims to make its entire fleet SAF-compatible by 2030.
By the end of November 2025, the A350 had recorded nearly 1,500 orders from 66 customers worldwide.
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
